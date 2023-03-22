Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned about 0.76% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QGRO. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 39.6% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 16,460 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $917,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA QGRO opened at $62.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.07. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $52.88 and a 12-month high of $70.21.

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

