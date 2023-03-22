Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 1,681 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPHQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 44.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $45.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.30. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $51.45.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

