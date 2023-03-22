The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,582 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth about $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.07.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $76.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $83.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

