Baystate Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,132 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $146,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $1,141,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on META shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Arete Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, SVB Securities increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.19.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $39,822.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,364.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,000 shares of company stock worth $12,245,100. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of META stock opened at $202.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $524.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

