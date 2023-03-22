Baystate Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,637 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 298,770 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after acquiring an additional 128,414 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,655 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 10,024 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Intel by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,921 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,828 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 11,745 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in Intel by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 244,865 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Trading Down 2.4 %

INTC opened at $28.46 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.05.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.48.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

