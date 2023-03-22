Baystate Wealth Management LLC Sells 193 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,468,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 250,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,250,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,850,000. Trikon Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,410,000. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,168,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

EWJ opened at $56.87 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $47.64 and a 52 week high of $63.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.14.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

