Baystate Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,978 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 62,921 shares of company stock worth $6,209,132 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $96.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.04, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

