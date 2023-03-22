Baystate Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1,548.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $140.98 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $161.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.50.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

