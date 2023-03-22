Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $913,628,000 after buying an additional 3,574,211 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its stake in Blackstone by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,353,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $113,260,000 after purchasing an additional 878,676 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its stake in Blackstone by 3,214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 753,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,037,000 after purchasing an additional 730,405 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,497,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $501,560,000 after purchasing an additional 729,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Blackstone by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,367,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $365,526,000 after purchasing an additional 660,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.33.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $86.88 on Wednesday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $132.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.10 and its 200-day moving average is $87.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.59%.

In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,111.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,198,673,568.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,111.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,532,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,902,967 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

