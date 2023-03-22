Baystate Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen increased their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $18.54 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.19 billion, a PE ratio of -15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

About AT&T



AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

