Baystate Wealth Management LLC Purchases 471 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Dynamics Trading Up 1.1 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.15.

NYSE:GD opened at $222.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $61.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $207.42 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $230.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

