Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,912 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $189.54 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.70 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.