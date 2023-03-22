Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $723,000 Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,670 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. FMR LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,856,414,000 after acquiring an additional 20,251,251 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $182,188,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Comcast by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,532,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,880,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,153,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $36.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.10. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading

