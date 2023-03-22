Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Trading 6.9% Higher

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.52 and last traded at $13.52. Approximately 176,362 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 609,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sinclair Broadcast Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

Sinclair Broadcast Group Stock Up 6.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.19. The stock has a market cap of $985.81 million, a PE ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sinclair Broadcast Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBGI. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1,068.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,082,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,293,000 after buying an additional 1,903,947 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 603.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 845,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,286,000 after acquiring an additional 724,966 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,145,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,339,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,313,000 after acquiring an additional 501,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 359.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 618,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,332,000 after purchasing an additional 484,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company engaged in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.