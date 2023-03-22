iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 579,794 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 670,391 shares.The stock last traded at $35.44 and had previously closed at $34.92.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Energy ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.