iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 579,794 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 670,391 shares.The stock last traded at $35.44 and had previously closed at $34.92.
iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.15.
Institutional Trading of iShares Global Energy ETF
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter.
About iShares Global Energy ETF
iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.
