Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,955,475 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 2,189,513 shares.The stock last traded at $4.25 and had previously closed at $4.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aegon in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Aegon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Aegon from €5.30 ($5.70) to €5.50 ($5.91) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aegon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.15.

Aegon Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Aegon Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1288 per share. This is a boost from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Aegon during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aegon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Aegon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Five Oceans Advisors bought a new position in Aegon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aegon during the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

About Aegon

Aegon NV is an international financial services company, which engages in the provision of investment, protection, and retirement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units’ activities located outside these countries.

Further Reading

