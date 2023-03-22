WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Sees Strong Trading Volume

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 70,310 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 72,597 shares.The stock last traded at $42.34 and had previously closed at $41.52.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.06 and its 200 day moving average is $44.03. The stock has a market cap of $641.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.24.

Get WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EES. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,114,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,814,000 after acquiring an additional 19,598 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,073,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,734,000 after purchasing an additional 462,966 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,286,000 after purchasing an additional 51,442 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 500,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,319,000 after purchasing an additional 20,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 491,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,950,000 after purchasing an additional 11,767 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.