Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 805,674 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 789,164 shares.The stock last traded at $2.80 and had previously closed at $3.04.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Waterdrop from $2.70 to $3.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.
Waterdrop Stock Up 1.0 %
The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of -0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.18.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waterdrop
About Waterdrop
Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Waterdrop (WDH)
- AI Is Giving 3 Marketing & Ad Firms Revenue & Earnings Boost
- Are These 3 Small Momentum Stocks Setting Up Big Gains?
- 3 Dividend Contenders to Buy Now for Long-Term Gains Later
- Albertsons Companies And Kroger: Opportunity Amid Uncertainty
- Seesaw Effect: As Banks Drop, These 3 Stocks Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Waterdrop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterdrop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.