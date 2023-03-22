Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 805,674 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 789,164 shares.The stock last traded at $2.80 and had previously closed at $3.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Waterdrop from $2.70 to $3.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Waterdrop Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of -0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waterdrop

About Waterdrop

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDH. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Waterdrop by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after buying an additional 14,182 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Waterdrop by 175.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 47,300 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Waterdrop in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Waterdrop by 239.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the period. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

