Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Shares Gap Down to $23.12

Shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.12, but opened at $22.35. Structure Therapeutics shares last traded at $23.09, with a volume of 6,929 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

Structure Therapeutics Stock Performance

About Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing novel oral therapeutics to treat chronic metabolic and pulmonary diseases with unmet medical needs. Structure Therapeutics Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

