Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Shares Gap Up to $37.18

Shares of Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.18, but opened at $38.50. Distribution Solutions Group shares last traded at $39.50, with a volume of 1,498 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Distribution Solutions Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.
Distribution Solutions Group Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $775.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.82.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Distribution Solutions Group
Distribution Solutions Group Company Profile
Distribution Solutions Group, Inc engages in the distribution of maintenance and repair products to industrial, commercial, institutional and government markets. It operates through the following segments: Lawson and Bolt. The Lawson operating segment delivers quality products to customers and offers them product knowledge, product application expertise and Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI) services.
