CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $70.60

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $70.60 and last traded at $71.40, with a volume of 898742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on CF Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CF Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.80.

CF Industries Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.28.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.22. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,325 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,602,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,971,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,954,000 after buying an additional 894,857 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 331.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,155,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,074,000 after acquiring an additional 888,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,827,000 after acquiring an additional 799,020 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

