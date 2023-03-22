Xander Resources (CVE:XND) Trading Up 16.7%

Xander Resources Inc. (CVE:XND – Get Rating) traded up 16.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 163,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 621,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Xander Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$4.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a current ratio of 4.26.

About Xander Resources

Xander Resources Inc, a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold and nickel properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Senneville West property that comprises 80 claims; the Senneville East property comprising 62 claims; and the Senneville South property that comprises 9 claims located in Quebec.

