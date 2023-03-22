Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) were down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.79 and last traded at $19.79. Approximately 5,154 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 241,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.

MRUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Merus from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Merus from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Merus from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Merus in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.96.

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.97). Merus had a negative return on equity of 44.86% and a negative net margin of 315.48%. The business had revenue of $10.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merus will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Merus by 37.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Merus by 48.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 39,479 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Merus in the first quarter worth about $403,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Merus by 24.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 394,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,426,000 after buying an additional 78,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Merus by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

