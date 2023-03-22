Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Trading Down 3.6%

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) fell 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.65 and last traded at $7.86. 88,382 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 243,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently commented on MNTK shares. Roth Capital cut Montauk Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered Montauk Renewables from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Montauk Renewables in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.
Montauk Renewables Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average of $12.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Montauk Renewables
Montauk Renewables Company Profile
Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.
Featured Stories
