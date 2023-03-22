Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Trading Down 3.6%

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) fell 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.65 and last traded at $7.86. 88,382 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 243,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MNTK shares. Roth Capital cut Montauk Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered Montauk Renewables from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Montauk Renewables in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Get Montauk Renewables alerts:

Montauk Renewables Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average of $12.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 447.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 62,412 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Montauk Renewables by 25.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 9,275 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,692,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,151,000 after acquiring an additional 144,762 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 318,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 12,337 shares during the period. 12.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Montauk Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montauk Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.