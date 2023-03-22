Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) was down 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.98 and last traded at $38.30. Approximately 165,589 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,187,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTLA shares. Citigroup raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $124.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.18.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Intellia Therapeutics Trading Up 4.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40). The business had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 909.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 2,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $90,308.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,182.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $248,302.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,825 shares in the company, valued at $28,533,558.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 2,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $90,308.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,182.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,608 shares of company stock valued at $431,934. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2,072.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.