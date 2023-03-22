RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP) Announces Earnings Results

RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $9.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 million. RVL Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 92.27% and a negative net margin of 124.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS.
RVL Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RVLP opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.57. RVL Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $2.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
RVL Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
RVL Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RVL Pharmaceuticals (RVLP)
