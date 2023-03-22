RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP) Announces Earnings Results

RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $9.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 million. RVL Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 92.27% and a negative net margin of 124.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS.

RVL Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RVLP opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.57. RVL Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $2.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RVL Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 9,790 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in RVL Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 173,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in RVL Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in RVL Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 16,983 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in RVL Pharmaceuticals by 718.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

RVL Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

