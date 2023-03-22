Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.27 and last traded at $10.31. 8,282 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 5,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.77.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pharming Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut Pharming Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.65. The company has a market cap of $686.59 million, a P/E ratio of 55.06 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharming Group stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pharming Group ( NASDAQ:PHAR Get Rating ) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

