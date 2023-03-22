Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.27 and last traded at $10.31. 8,282 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 5,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.77.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pharming Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut Pharming Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.65. The company has a market cap of $686.59 million, a P/E ratio of 55.06 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.70.
Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.
