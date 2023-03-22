Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $93.04 and last traded at $94.02. Approximately 17,338,531 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 59,776,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.84.

Specifically, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,265 shares of company stock valued at $6,806,775 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMD. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.10.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.34. The stock has a market cap of $154.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,795 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Delaney Dennis R raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 27,319 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.