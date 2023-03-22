Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Shares Down 4.5%

Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) were down 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.27 and last traded at $4.27. Approximately 27,349 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 232,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Getty Images in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Getty Images from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Getty Images from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.90 to $5.70 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Getty Images from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Getty Images currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.26.

Getty Images ( NYSE:GETY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $231.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 73,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $580,348.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,523,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,087,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GETY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Getty Images during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

