National Bank of Canada Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.97 (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.97 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th.

National Bank of Canada Stock Up 1.0 %

TSE NA opened at C$96.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$99.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$94.59. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$82.16 and a 52 week high of C$104.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NA shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a C$98.00 price objective for the company. Cormark upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada to C$109.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$106.95.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

