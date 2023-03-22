Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Trading Up 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 22nd. Sweat Economy has a total market cap of $36.75 million and $6.44 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sweat Economy token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sweat Economy has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Sweat Economy

Sweat Economy was first traded on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,369,330,786 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,107,062,034 tokens. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

