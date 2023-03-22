D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to Peer Perform

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wedbush downgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.27.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 0.2 %

DHI opened at $96.84 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $104.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.91.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 16.85%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $169,153.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $169,153.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $96,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,461.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,870 shares of company stock valued at $371,698. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 37,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

