Cardano (ADA) Price Tops $0.37 on Major Exchanges

Cardano (ADA) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $12.98 billion and $907.27 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,792.86 or 0.06355104 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00062144 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00022488 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00041685 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000224 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000253 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00007173 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000825 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00018302 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001077 BTC.
About Cardano
Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,608,886,724 coins and its circulating supply is 34,719,154,695 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Cardano Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.
