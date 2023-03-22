OriginTrail Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.35 Million (TRAC)

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One OriginTrail token can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001276 BTC on exchanges. OriginTrail has a market cap of $131.54 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Get OriginTrail alerts:

About OriginTrail

OriginTrail launched on January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,481,590 tokens. OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail.

OriginTrail Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is a protocol designed for managing data across complex supply chains using a purpose-built decentralized graph database on the blockchain. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) facilitates sharing data as a simple plug-and-play solution. The protocol can be used with any blockchain and is currently being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. The Trace token (TRAC) is used for incentivizing protocol behavior and is required for network operations such as publishing. It is a utility token that drives the entire DKG.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OriginTrail should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OriginTrail using one of the exchanges listed above.

