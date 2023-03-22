Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Murphy Oil Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Murphy Oil in a research report issued on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Murphy Oil’s current full-year earnings is $6.16 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $975.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.62 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.11.

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $36.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $25.97 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $474,237.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,504 shares in the company, valued at $413,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $392,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $474,237.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,504 shares in the company, valued at $413,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,153,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,865 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 188.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,706,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,746 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 293.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,404,552 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,146 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the second quarter valued at $31,190,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth $43,711,000. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

