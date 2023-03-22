BITICA COIN Price Reaches $0.0873 on Top Exchanges (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last week, BITICA COIN has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0873 or 0.00000309 BTC on popular exchanges. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $192,852.61 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00008560 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025119 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00030619 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001736 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00018642 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003468 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.38 or 0.00199835 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28,219.95 or 1.00030726 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000121 BTC.

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.08612572 USD and is up 1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $197,930.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

