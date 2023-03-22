Ethereum (ETH) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $10.52 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. Ethereum has a total market cap of $219.53 billion and approximately $10.52 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,793.90 or 0.06360684 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00062147 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00022557 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00041860 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000253 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00007193 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00018419 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 122,373,866 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.

