Beta Finance 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.52 Million (BETA)

Beta Finance (BETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One Beta Finance token can now be bought for about $0.0911 or 0.00000323 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beta Finance has a market capitalization of $58.93 million and $3.52 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beta Finance has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.96 or 0.00358699 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,337.89 or 0.26071475 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 51.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00010183 BTC.

Beta Finance Token Profile

Beta Finance was first traded on October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,969,697 tokens. The official website for Beta Finance is betafinance.org. The official message board for Beta Finance is medium.com/beta-finance. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beta Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

