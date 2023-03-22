Casper Price Tops $0.0377 (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 22nd. During the last week, Casper has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Casper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0377 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges. Casper has a market cap of $408.41 million and $8.78 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Casper

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,584,847,194 coins and its circulating supply is 10,841,803,843 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Casper is casper.network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,584,244,573 with 10,841,239,873 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03754012 USD and is up 2.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $9,122,378.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

