Zacks Research Comments on Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MD)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report issued on Monday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Pediatrix Medical Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pediatrix Medical Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MD. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pediatrix Medical Group

Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock opened at $14.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.75. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $24.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 97.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pediatrix Medical Group

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

