Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for LXP Industrial Trust’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:LXP)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for LXP Industrial Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 20th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.68. The consensus estimate for LXP Industrial Trust’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LXP Industrial Trust’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

LXP has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut LXP Industrial Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th.

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.82. LXP Industrial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average of $10.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 131.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LXP Industrial Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 4.8% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 115,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 15.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 15.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,957,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,091,000 after purchasing an additional 393,922 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 5.5% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 150,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

