Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) Lifted by HC Wainwright

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 20th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.63) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.65). The consensus estimate for Indaptus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.64) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Indaptus Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.55) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.48) EPS.
Indaptus Therapeutics Trading Down 3.6 %
INDP stock opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.85. Indaptus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $4.25.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Indaptus Therapeutics
About Indaptus Therapeutics
Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc is a pre-clinical biotechnology company. It engages in the development of a novel and patented systemically-administered anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy. The firm created patented treatment methods and associated patented compositions for attenuation and killing of non-pathogenic, Gram-negative bacteria.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Indaptus Therapeutics (INDP)
- AI Is Giving 3 Marketing & Ad Firms Revenue & Earnings Boost
- Are These 3 Small Momentum Stocks Setting Up Big Gains?
- 3 Dividend Contenders to Buy Now for Long-Term Gains Later
- Albertsons Companies And Kroger: Opportunity Amid Uncertainty
- Seesaw Effect: As Banks Drop, These 3 Stocks Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Indaptus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indaptus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.