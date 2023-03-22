Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) Lifted by HC Wainwright

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 20th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.63) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.65). The consensus estimate for Indaptus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.64) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Indaptus Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.55) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.48) EPS.

Indaptus Therapeutics Trading Down 3.6 %

INDP stock opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.85. Indaptus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $4.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Indaptus Therapeutics

About Indaptus Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDP. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Indaptus Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 242,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 38,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc is a pre-clinical biotechnology company. It engages in the development of a novel and patented systemically-administered anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy. The firm created patented treatment methods and associated patented compositions for attenuation and killing of non-pathogenic, Gram-negative bacteria.

