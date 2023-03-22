FY2023 EPS Estimates for Abcam plc Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Abcam in a report issued on Monday, March 20th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Abcam’s current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Abcam’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Abcam in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ABCM stock opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.39. Abcam has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $19.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Abcam by 3,392.1% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 17,460,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,687,000 after buying an additional 16,960,597 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Abcam during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,268,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Abcam by 1,910.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,516,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,964,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143,012 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Abcam during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,245,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Abcam by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,090,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

