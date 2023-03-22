Brokers Issue Forecasts for AEye, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LIDR)

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for AEye in a report released on Monday, March 20th. DA Davidson analyst H. Chung now expects that the company will earn ($0.50) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.51). DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AEye’s current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AEye’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Separately, Guggenheim downgraded AEye from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

AEye Price Performance

NASDAQ LIDR opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.77. AEye has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $6.33.

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. AEye had a negative return on equity of 81.50% and a negative net margin of 2,706.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AEye

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AEye by 26.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,005,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,776,000 after buying an additional 1,446,483 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AEye by 7.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,364,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 219,127 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AEye by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 664,507 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AEye by 203.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,519,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in AEye by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,334,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 693,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

AEye Company Profile

AEye, Inc provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.

Further Reading

