Brokers Issue Forecasts for Orion Group Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ORN)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Orion Group in a research note issued on Monday, March 20th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Orion Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Orion Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ORN. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Orion Group in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

ORN opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.59. Orion Group has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $3.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Orion Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Orion Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Orion Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Orion Group by 84.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

