LCI Industries to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.15 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:LCII)

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LCI Industries in a research report issued on Monday, March 20th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.15 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $10.70. The consensus estimate for LCI Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.85 per share.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.98). LCI Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $894.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LCII. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target (down previously from $137.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Mkm lowered LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on LCI Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on LCI Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.14.

Shares of LCII stock opened at $108.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.55. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $89.28 and a 12-month high of $139.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.46.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 120.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.11%.

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

