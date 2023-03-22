Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report issued on Monday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Dolby Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $2.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

DLB has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.67.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Up 0.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

NYSE:DLB opened at $83.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.68. Dolby Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.55 and a 12 month high of $88.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,257,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $489,435,000 after purchasing an additional 99,453 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 577.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,365,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $307,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,613 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 116.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,052,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $290,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183,842 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,490,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,146,000 after purchasing an additional 42,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,177,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $83,026,000 after purchasing an additional 139,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dolby Laboratories

In related news, Director Anjali Sud sold 8,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $727,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at $498,478. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 28,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total transaction of $2,362,666.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 38,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,175,905.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anjali Sud sold 8,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $727,586.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,478. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,534 shares of company stock worth $12,447,617 over the last three months. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.