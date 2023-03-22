Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share (NASDAQ:LFCR)

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCR – Get Rating) – Barrington Research issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Lifecore Biomedical in a research note issued on Monday, March 20th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lifecore Biomedical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Lifecore Biomedical’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS.
Separately, Stephens lowered shares of Lifecore Biomedical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday.
Lifecore Biomedical, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Lifecore, Curation Foods, and Others. The Lifecore segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide that is widely distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans.
