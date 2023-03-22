Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLS)

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek forecasts that the company will earn ($0.71) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for SELLAS Life Sciences Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.54) per share.
SELLAS Life Sciences Group Stock Up 1.6 %
SLS opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.72. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $7.40.
Institutional Trading of SELLAS Life Sciences Group
SELLAS Life Sciences Group Company Profile
SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapeutic for cancer indications. Its product pipeline include galinpepimut-S and nelipepimut-S. The company was founded by Angelos M. Stergiou on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SELLAS Life Sciences Group (SLS)
- AI Is Giving 3 Marketing & Ad Firms Revenue & Earnings Boost
- Are These 3 Small Momentum Stocks Setting Up Big Gains?
- 3 Dividend Contenders to Buy Now for Long-Term Gains Later
- Albertsons Companies And Kroger: Opportunity Amid Uncertainty
- Seesaw Effect: As Banks Drop, These 3 Stocks Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.