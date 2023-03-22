Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLS)

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek forecasts that the company will earn ($0.71) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for SELLAS Life Sciences Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.54) per share.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Stock Up 1.6 %

SLS opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.72. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $7.40.

Institutional Trading of SELLAS Life Sciences Group

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 43,347 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 36,396 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 149.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 53,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 32,191 shares during the last quarter. 10.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapeutic for cancer indications. Its product pipeline include galinpepimut-S and nelipepimut-S. The company was founded by Angelos M. Stergiou on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

