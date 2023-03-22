Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLS)

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLSGet Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek forecasts that the company will earn ($0.71) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for SELLAS Life Sciences Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.54) per share.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Stock Up 1.6 %

SLS opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.72. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $7.40.

Institutional Trading of SELLAS Life Sciences Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 43,347 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 36,396 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 149.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 53,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 32,191 shares during the last quarter. 10.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Company Profile

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapeutic for cancer indications. Its product pipeline include galinpepimut-S and nelipepimut-S. The company was founded by Angelos M. Stergiou on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

