FY2023 EPS Estimates for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nestlé in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.31 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.47. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nestlé’s current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nestlé’s FY2024 earnings at $5.71 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.61 EPS.

NSRGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Nestlé from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nestlé from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nestlé presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.60.

Shares of Nestlé stock opened at $117.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.80. Nestlé has a twelve month low of $102.78 and a twelve month high of $133.86.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSRGY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nestlé by 14.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nestlé by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 65,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in Nestlé by 4.0% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 22,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nestlé in the first quarter worth about $1,020,000. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its stake in Nestlé by 0.9% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

